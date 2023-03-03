Newcastle Knights crash 20-12 to Warriors in season-opener

THE Newcastle Knights have opened their 2023 season in heartbreaking fashion with a 20-12 loss to the Warriors at Sky Stadium in Wellington last night.
In an absorbing contest that could have gone either way, a dummy-half try by Warriors hooker Wayde Egan in the 74th minute left the Knights shattered.
Newcastle's cause was not helped by a controversial decision from the independent doctor to order Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga off for a head-injury assessment after a heavy knock in the 69th minute.
Ponga, who missed a host of games last year through concussion, protested angrily as he made his way off the field.
The result ensured bragging rights for former Knights forward Mitch Barnett, making his debut for the Warriors.
The Knights enjoyed a dream start when back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon stormed onto a Ponga short ball, broke a flimsy Shaun Johnson tackle and dived over to score in the second minute.
But the home side soon found their groove and started to worry the Knights with their ball movement and off-loads.
Eventually it was Barnett who cracked the defence with a line break in the 26th minute.
From the ensuing play-the-ball, the Warriors spun the ball and winger Edward Kosi scored out wide. Four minutes later they were in again, when bench forward Bunty Afoa crashed over between the posts.
Johnson's goal gave the home team a 10-6 lead at the half-time break.
Newcastle regained the ascendancy seven minutes after the interval when winger Hymel Hunt scored and Hastings converted from touch.
Five minutes later, the Warriors nudged back ahead when fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad backed up inside to score after a left-edge raid.
The sin-binning of bench utility Phoenix Crossland in the 58th minute after a series of penalties put further pressure on Newcastle.
The Knights' cause was not helped by losing back-rower Tyson Frizell to a concussion in the 14th minute.
