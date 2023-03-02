Australian water polo representative Keenan Marsden will likely depart the Hunter Hurricanes next season and join a Sydney club, attempting to fulfil his Olympic dream.
Marsden, currently touring Europe with the Sharks ahead of this month's World Cup campaign, feels torn about leaving his hometown club but ultimately wants to make his Games debut in Paris in 2024.
"In regards to national league next season, it looks like I might have to head down to Sydney. Just coming into the Olympic year," Marsden told the Newcastle Herald.
"Unfortunately, I don't want to not play for the Hurricanes but sometimes you've got make the tough calls to do what you want to do."
Marsden, a key member of the Hurricanes squad alongside brother Mitch, didn't reveal who he would link with in the Australian Water Polo League (AWPL).
Aussie co-captain Nathan Power and four-time Olympian Richie Campbell, both Novocastrians, line up for UNSW Wests Magpies while former Hunter trio Mitch Robinson, Gordon Marshall and Daniel Lawrence are with Balmain Tigers.
The Hurricanes lost eight of their opening 10 matches this year, only recording back-to-back wins in Adelaide last week, and are now out of contention for the main prize.
"I've always been open with the boys and at the start of the season I told them we need to make finals," Marsden said.
"Now that we didn't achieve that goal, which we're devastated about, it just means I have to make some important calls on my water polo career to achieve what I need to do."
The AWPL draw for the next phase of competition hasn't officially been released but a draft version sees the Hurricanes hosting eight matches over the next two months.
Hunter now joins the other four teams in the bottom half of each ladder, men's and women's, for the Southern Cross Challenge after missing the national top six.
The Hurricanes have been pencilled in for double headers at home on March 26, April 15 and 16, but resume playing again with a trip to meet Victorian Thunder on March 11 and 12.
Marsden hopes to link with the Hurricanes again after the World Cup.
"At the moment I'm a Hurricane and I'll play every game like I'm a Hurricane," he said.
Following a camp with hosts Montenegro, the Aussies play group games against Serbia, Georgia, Greece, Montenegro and Spain between March 8 and 13.
Six of the 12 nations from division one will advance to the finals (June 30-July 2).
World Championships are also scheduled for Japan (July 16-29).
Marsden played his maiden Test last year.
HUNTER HURRICANES - AWPL DRAW:
*March 11-12: Victorian Thunder (double header, away).
*March 18: Queensland Thunder (men, away), UNSW (women, away).
*March 19: Queensland Thunder (men, away), UNSW (women, home).
*March 25: Fremantle (men, home), Drummoyne (women, away).
*March 26: Fremantle (men, home), Drummoyne (women, home).
*April 15-16: Adelaide-Hobart (double header, home).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
