It's a well-played-out drama in the NRL. When the team can't seem to get a run on the board, all eyes (and a few daggers) turn toward the coach.
After the Newcastle Knights' dismal end to the season in 2022 - before a boot touches the field in the 2023 season - the mood among the fans seems to be that Adam O'Brien's days could be numbered.
But is it time yet - or is it even fair - to call time on a coach that led the Knights to the finals in his first year with the club? Should Adam O'Brien be given another season to turn the side's fortunes around?
Newcastle Herald Knights reporter Max McKinney joins Barry Toohey this week as the Knights head to New Zealand for the first game to the season to unpack the growing tensions at the club, and respond to fans' righteous frustrations at the state of their team.
McKinney dissects the Knights' starting line-up for their first game of the 2023 NRL season, sounds off on some of the off-season drama at the club, and shares some crystal-ball predictions for the team as the season kicks off again.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
