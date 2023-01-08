Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Veteran commentator names Adam O'Brien as NRL coach under the most pressure this season

By Robert Dillon
Updated January 8 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

He's promised the world but delivered an atlas.

- PETER PETERS

VETERAN media pundit Peter Peters has highlighted the scrutiny Adam O'Brien is facing this season by declaring the Newcastle Knights coach will be lucky to retain his job if his team don't reach the finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.