First images of new 15,000-seat stadium Cricket NSW wants built at Broadmeadow

IN the same week that Newcastle's Belinda Clark was immortalised in bronze, Cricket NSW has ramped up its quest for a stadium capable of hosting international matches in her home town.
Clark, the born-and-bred Novocastrian who captained Australia in three formats during an illustrious career, was honoured on Thursday with the unveiling of a statue at the SCG, which stands alongside those of Sir Donald Bradman and Steve Waugh.
The 52-year-old is the first female cricketer to receive such recognition.
Clark was fortunate enough to play an international match in her own backyard, scoring 146 not out against England in a one-dayer at No.1 Sportsground in 2000.
But No.1 - despite an $8 million upgrade funded by Newcastle City Council - is no longer considered fit for elite-level matches, having last been used as a Sheffield Shield venue seven years ago.
Cricket NSW, however, has identified the second-biggest city in the state as a priority, and in the lead-up to the state election is seeking government investment to create a new field of dreams.
Top of the wish list is a 15,000-seat stadium, to be built as part of the proposed Hunter Park sporting precinct at Broadmeadow.
The new facility, which would enable Newcastle to potentially host top-line AFL matches as well as cricket, would be built on the site of the current harness-racing track, which would be relocated to a purpose-built complex.
The state government announced more than five years ago its plans to transform the vast acres at District Park into modern sporting arenas, but since then the only development has been the Newcastle Knights' Centre of Excellence, which was half-funded by the NRL club.
Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon told the Newcastle Herald a new stadium would "absolutely" be regularly patronised by international and state-level team, as Canberra's Manuka Oval is now.
"The vision is to bring a stadium to Newcastle capable of hosting international cricket and big BBL games," Germon said.
"How realistic that is, we don't really know at this point.
"But we're really hopeful, and we'll keep pushing to make it happen."
A brand-new stadium, however, is at best years away, and Cricket NSW are also seeking more immediate funding - in excess of $8 million - to complete the renovation of No.1 Sportsground, which could then be used for marquee events until the Broadmeadow project is complete.
These are the sort of facilities that Newcastle deserves.- LEE GERMON
Cricket NSW said No.1 still needs "contemporary upgrades" to changerooms, spectator infrastructure, media facilities and floodlights.
"The plan is to get No.1 Sportsground up to speed, so we can start to bring first-class cricket and even international teams back to Newcastle," Germon said.
"That would lead forward into our vision for Hunter Park ... these are the sort of facilities that Newcastle deserves, as befitting a city of its stature.
"We want to help make that a reality."
Cricket NSW estimated that hundreds of jobs would be created if its proposals meet with government approval.
Newcastle has been leapfrogged as a potential BBL venue by smaller regional centres such as Albury and Coffs Harbour, which are reaping the benefits of investing in and upgrading their facilities.
Clark, meanwhile, said it was an "amazing day" to unveil her statue, which she said "encapsulates being able to have a go - to be courageous, to take on those challenges and break convention".
"Hopefully young girls and young boys will enjoy their sport and this is a way for them to see that sport is for everyone and hopefully they'll see that as they walk past this statue and then the others, anything is possible," she said.
"I'm excited to have the sculpture in place and for people to now look at it and perhaps wonder what that is, who that is and to be able to tell a bit of a story is really important.
"The sculpture encapsulates being able to have a go - to be courageous, to take on those challenges and break convention.
"I want people to take away that you can do anything you want if you put your mind to it and you have good people around you, and I think I've been very fortunate to have had great support and have a bit of an imagination to take my game where I wanted to take it, and hopefully the sport is in a better place for it.
"It's fulfilling to be able to do something reasonable to help other people. Hopefully, young girls and young boys will enjoy their sport and this will be a way for them to see that sport is forever."
