It has been almost four years since the Newcastle Jets have banked consecutive wins in A-League Women.
But striker Adriana Konjarski believes they can back up their crucial 2-0 win over Adelaide United with another by outsmarting competition pace-setters Sydney FC at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday afternoon.
The Jets produced a gritty performance against the Reds to breathe life into their season after three successive losses.
"It will be good to get the three points because they're up high on the table, so if we can beat Sydney I think it will make a statement to the rest of the competition," Konjarski, who started for the first time this season against Adelaide, said.
To do so, Newcastle will need to replicate the steely effort which netted their first clean sheet of the 2022-23 campaign.
At the other end of the pitch, they will need to again break down a defence that other teams have struggled to.
The Reds had only conceded twice before Jets strike weapon Lauren Allan produced a second-half brace and, similarly, Sydney have leaked just two goals in six appearances.
"We've just got to be smarter," Konjarski said.
"Smarter with our final plays, our final balls. We're quick enough in behind so let's use that and try to get in behind their defence. In saying that, they are smart also, so it's just who's the smartest on the field on the day."
The Jets have not strung together two wins since February 2019, and they haven't beaten the Sky Blues in their past seven exchanges.
But Newcastle are riding high after their last performance, which elevated the Jets to seventh spot with seven points while Adelaide (12) slipped from fourth to fifth on goal difference.
Sydney (15) are caught in a three-way tussle for the outright league lead with Melbourne City and Western United.
"Our heads were down a little bit but getting the three points means we can go into this game with more confidence," Konjarski said.
Konjarski replaced injured Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith (back) in the starting side last weekend.
The American, who is the Jets' leading scorer with four goals in six outings, was slowly being integrated back into training this week with a decision on whether she would be fit to play Sydney still pending.
READ MORE:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.