Kirsten Smith cannot wait to dust off her Bush Breakers baggy cap, literally.
The Newcastle-based Scone product returns to the NSW Country women's team after being unavailable for the Australian Country Cricket Championships last summer.
And, following a slight step back from cricket this season due to other weekend commitments, the 23-year-old batter is champing at the bit to represent the Bush Breakers in Canberra this month.
"I might need to get the vacuum onto my cap, it's a bit dusty," Smith told the Newcastle Herald with a laugh on Wednesday.
"I went to Europe last year and just didn't have enough leave to take more time off, so I'm really excited. It will be great to play that high-quality cricket and have really good competition."
The Newcastle City and Newcastle Blasters representative captain is feeling refreshed after opting against also playing in NSW Women's Premier Cricket again. She is, however, likely to return to the Sydney-based competition next summer.
"I'm feeling a bit rejuvenated to be honest, now that I've been able to have that break," Smith said.
"I've still been training with the men at Newcastle City and I'm looking forward to putting all of that practice together and putting some performances on in Canberra.
"Previously, I probably haven't been able to build an innings like I'd like so that's what I'm really pushing for this year. I've always fielded well and been good around the team but I'm really looking to put that performance together with the bat."
It will be Smith's fourth Australian Country Championships at open level. She played three straight before missing the last tournament, which was the first won by NSW Country.
"We've always made it top three or top four and last year was the first year they'd won, so we'll definitely be looking to double that up," Smith said.
"We've got a good mix of experience. There are a few young girls who have just finished their under-age nationals cricket and a lot of young, up and coming talent.
"But we've also got experience like our captain Kira Churchland, who used to play for the ACT Meteors, as well as Jodie Hicks, who was in the Sydney Sixers."
The Australian Country Championships will be staged from January 14 to 20.
It is played in a Twenty20 format and contested by seven teams, including Papua New Guinea, but Smith would love to see one-day matches included in the future.
"That would allow players to actually get into their innings and build an innings whereas when you play Twenty20 you're quite limited," she said.
Newcastle's Emma-Jayne Howe, Ally McGrath, Abbey Taylor and Jaclyn Vickery, who plays alongside Howe for newly crowned Newcastle District Cricket Association women's champions Waratah-Mayfield, are also in the Bush Breakers.
Newcastle's Tommy Anderson is the NSW Country coach.
