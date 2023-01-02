Newcastle Herald
Fans entitled to be nervous after Newcastle Jets kick off 2023 on the wrong foot

By Robert Dillon
January 2 2023 - 8:00pm
IT is, of course, a tad early to be jumping to conclusions, but Newcastle sports lovers praying that 2023 might usher in a long-overdue change in fortunes are entitled to be nervous after the Jets' 2-0 loss to Sydney FC at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

