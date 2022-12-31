Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Sporting Declaration: The 2023 Ashes series is shaping as an epic contest

By Robert Dillon
January 1 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The England cricket team has enjoyed a remarkable transformation since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum joined forces. Picture Getty Images

For true cricket aficionados, it's all a bit sad really.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.