Season review: Newcastle Knights at the crossroads

KALYN PONGA. Games: 14. Signed a massive five-year deal with Newcastle and was man of the match in the Origin-series decider, but it was all downhill from that point. After a spate of concussions, he was stood down for the final six games of the season. The toilet-cubicle incident - which he still has not discussed - raised questions about whether the 24-year-old enigma is the right man to lead Newcastle.