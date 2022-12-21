Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Multi-talented 13-year-old Caoimhe Bray leading way in maiden Brewer Shield campaign for Greater Hunter Coast Crushers

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 21 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Hunter Coast Crushers cricketer Caoimhe Bray (left). The 13-year-old from Denman also plays soccer with the Newcastle Jets. Picture by SImone De Peak

UPPER HUNTER product and Newcastle City player Caoimhe Bray has been leading the way for the Chargers in their maiden Brewer Shield campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.