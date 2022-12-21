Sarah Griffith has played just five games in A-League Women and is very much still finding her feet.
But the Chicago Red Stars forward has already recorded four goals for the Jets to be equal-second on the leading scorers list with Perth's Rylee Baisden, one less than Melbourne Victory striker Melina Ayres.
The 23-year-old Chicago native leads the league for the most shots on target from inside the box.
In an ominous warning for opposition teams, Griffith believes she has plenty more to give as Newcastle target a return to finals football.
"It's been a little bit of a slow start for me," Griffith said.
"I haven't been playing like I know I can play but I know it takes time and I'm being patient with myself. It's a big move, so I want to just keep learning game to game ... I definitely haven't hit what I wanted to, but it will come."
The Jets will be looking to the American as they move on from back-to-back heavy defeats in Melbourne. They lost 5-1 to Melbourne City in round four then 5-2 to Victory in round five on Sunday.
"It wasn't the result we wanted and it stung, and it hurts," Griffith said of the most recent rout.
"You do everything you can to prepare for a game and put your body on the line and give everything you have, and to get a result like that ... none of us were happy with the scoreline."
The Jets were 4-0 down after 25 minutes against Victory. They have leaked 16 goals for the league's worst defensive record but have scored an equal second-best effort of 10 goals.
"It wasn't so much what they did but what we did that set us up for that result," Griffith said. "I don't think it's hidden that our first halves aren't the strongest, but that's something we're working on and we're learning from."
Newcastle, who are ninth with four points, host sixth-placed Brisbane (seven points) at No.2 Sportsground on Friday night and Griffith was keen to be back home.
"I love how close the fans are and you can really hear them," Griffith said. "It makes an unbelievable difference, just that extra push."
Meanwhile, Jets centre-back Taren King was still being assessed after limping from AAMI Park on Sunday with a knee concern.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.