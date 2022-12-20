City of Newcastle will hold its citizenship ceremony on January 25 after the federal government's decision to allow flexibility around Australia Day ceremonies.
Immigration and citizenship minister Andrew Giles announced Friday the Australian Citizenship Ceremonies Code had been amended to allow councils to hold citizenship events "on or around" Australia Day.
The move follows Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes writing to Minister Giles' office in September seeking permission to hold Newcastle's citizenship ceremony on January 25, 2023, which can now proceed.
Cr Nelmes said the change was "in line with the community's expectations".
City of Newcastle conducted a survey of almost 700 new citizens conferred between 2020 and 2022, Cr Nelmes said, which "overwhelmingly" called for the January ceremony to be moved to "a more culturally appropriate date".
"With a rich multicultural population, City of Newcastle has always prided itself on its culturally inclusive ceremonies with strong representation and involvement from the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, which was reflected in the survey feedback," the lord mayor said.
Cr Nelmes said the council would continue not holding ceremonies on Australia Day beyond 2023.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said his council's ceremony would continue as planned on Australia Day, while Port Stephens, Lake Macquarie and Maitland councils all said their next citizenship events would also be on January 26.
"Any decision to change this date would need to be carefully considered, however there are no plans to alter it at this stage," a Lake Macquarie council spokesperson said.
Prior to the federal change, councils were required to hold a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day. They will now be able to hold it on January 26, or up to three days before or after that date.
Mr Giles said it was the government's "strong expectation" that councils would still conduct ceremonies on January 26.
"The Australian Government implores councils to have new citizens as their key focus, recognising that many community members want to complete their journey to Australian citizenship in connection with Australia Day," he said.
A number of councils had indicated to the government they would move to not hold a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day due to higher costs of hosting ceremonies on a public holiday.
Some councils also indicated they would benefit from scheduling ceremonies as part of a broader program of Australia Day events.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
