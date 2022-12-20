Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

City of Newcastle citizenship ceremony to be moved from Australia Day to January 25, 2023

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
December 21 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Newcastle's next citizenship ceremony will be held on January 25, 2023 rather than Australia Day.

City of Newcastle will hold its citizenship ceremony on January 25 after the federal government's decision to allow flexibility around Australia Day ceremonies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.