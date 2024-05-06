Newcastle council staffing costs to rise $15 million next year

Newcastle council's staffing budget is set to rise by $14.9 million next year to $146.5 million.
The cost was outlined in City of Newcastle's draft delivery program and operational plan, which is on public exhibition until May 24.
The council's budget for employee benefits and on-costs has grown from $111.9 million in 2019/20 to $131.6 million in 2023/24.
There were 1093 employed by City of Newcastle in 2019, according to the 2019/20 budget. The council now employs more than 1300 staff.
A City of Newcastle spokesperson said annual salary increases were based on the State Award for local government and were applied to all council employees across NSW.
"The salary budget also includes increases as determined by the federal government in the superannuation guarantee charge for City of Newcastle workforce," the spokesperson said.
"Half of Newcastle Airport's employment costs are also included in our budget due to our 50 per cent ownership.
"It's well reported that Newcastle Airport's workforce has and will continue to increase in size due to work currently underway to prepare for international flights as well as its rapidly expanding commercial property development business."
The Herald reported in April the council's budget for next financial year included a record $139.5 million spend on infrastructure projects - which the council has touted as the largest ever proposed infrastructure program of any Hunter council. A surplus of $4.1 million has also been predicted.
Of the $139.5 million, the council expects $90.6 million will be capital spend and $48.9 million will go towards operational expenditure.
"Many infrastructure projects incur unavoidable operational expenditure for items such as concept planning, inspections and condition assessments, master planning and studies," the council spokesperson said.
Two ongoing "city shaping" projects are set to receive $32.9 million between them. This includes $11 million to finalise the remediation of the Astra Street landfill at Sandgate and $21.9 million to complete the Newcastle Art Gallery expansion.
The waste management budget will rise from $4.38 million in 2023/24 to $14.65 million next financial year.
The council said the waste management budget would include "significant" spending on environmental compliance upgrades as well as reinvestment into Summerhill Waste Management Centre site and collections assets.
"The waste budget appears significantly larger than last year given costs associated with the remediation of the former Astra Street landfill were included in the city shaping program," the council spokesperson said.
The 2024-2025 budget is based on a 5.2 per cent rate rise in line with the peg set by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.
Newcastle deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said it was a "constrained budget" given inflationary pressures but included "lots of very important expenditure".
