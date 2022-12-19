Newcastle Liberal councillor Jenny Barrie has sensationally called out a culture of bullying and bitter infighting in her party's local branches.
Ms Barrie, who resigned as Newcastle State Electoral Conference vice-president on Sunday, has alleged that incorrect membership information has been circulated as part of a push to have her removed from the council.
A complaint has been lodged with Liberal Party headquarters alleging that Cr Barrie temporarily changed her address from Mt Hutton in Lake Macquarie to Newcastle in the lead up to the 2021 Local Government Election. It is alleged she did the same thing when she stood in the 2017 election.
The NSW Liberal Party refused to say if it was investigating the claims, which if proven could potentially result in Cr Barrie losing her seat on the council.
Cr Barrie, a Ward 2 councillor, told the Newcastle Herald that she moved to an address in Wharf Road, Newcastle in December 2016. She then moved to an address in Tudor St, Newcastle West in September 2017.
She moved to Mt Hutton in April 2022, which is permitted under the Local Government Act, primarily to care for her dying mother.
Cr Barrie said she contacted the party's headquarters on Friday and discovered that it had been provided with false information about her previous addresses.
"I have nothing to hide. The person who is circulating this bullshit is wasting everybody's time," she said.
She has submitted a statutory declaration to the City of Newcastle and the NSW Liberal Party that states she was a resident of Newcastle between 2016 and 2022.
Ms Barrie was the Liberal's lord mayoral and ward 2 candidate in the December 2021 election following the resignation of long-time Liberal councillor Brad Luke.
Since then Ms Barrie said she and other female members had been under constant attack from within their party.
"I have been trying to avoid the word bullying but that's what it is," she said.
"I don't want to be the female calling the males out for bias towards female leadership but guess what? two councillors, a president and vice president of the branch have been under fire since we were elected onto council and since we rolled the past executive and became office bearers."
She said her decision to step down as the Newcastle vice president would allow her to focus on her role as a councillor.
"I want to ensure that my focus is not on internal party politics but being a councillor for the City of Newcastle," she said.
"I have been trying so hard to lift the profile of the local Liberals and then there's people that want to tear me down. It hurts me as well as the reputation of the Liberal Party.
"I put my hand up because I'm a proud liberal. I'm sick of the bullying, the harassment and personal attacks."
A NSW Electoral Commission spokeswoman would not comment about whether it was investigating Cr Barrie's address.
"The commission reviews allegations brought to its attention in accordance with its Compliance and Enforcement Policy.
"Unless authorised by law, the Commission cannot comment on specific compliance matters or confirm whether an investigation is taking place," she said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
