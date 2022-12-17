Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Review

The Killers review - packed Hope Estate celebrates 21st century indie rock in style

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated December 18 2022 - 11:42am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR a long time the big Hunter Valley winery shows have been the domain of Baby Boomers or Generation X with the likes of Elton John, The Rolling Stones and Red Hot Chili Peppers packing out Hope Estate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.