Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Review

LIVE REVIEW: The Wombats, Bar On The Hill Newcastle, Friday December 9

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated December 10 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT was fitting that frontman Matthew Murphy sang it "looks like Christmas came early" in Moving To New York, the opening song of The Wombats' triumphant first show in Newcastle on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.