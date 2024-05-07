After 50 years in Australia, Frank makes it official

Frank Bynon has worked at BHP, lived in Australia for 50 years and been a Novocastrian for decades.
But when he returned from an overseas trip in 2023, the UK native was asked a question that made him realise it was time to become an "official" Australian.
"I was on a trip back from China last year and when you come back you hand your passport in along with your card and when the chap finished and handed it back to me, he looked at me and he said 'so what's the reason for your visit?'," Mr Bynon said.
"And I kind of thought 'what's the reason for my visit? I'm coming home!'
"So that's what really got the wheels in motion to finally do it."
Mr Bynon was among 150 people from 41 different countries who became Australian citizens at a ceremony at Newcastle City Hall on May 7.
On New Year's Eve 1973, Mr Bynon and a friend decided to scrape together the airfare to move from South London to Australia. They arrived in Perth on a journey that included six stops.
He quickly found labouring work in Sydney, Townsville and Melbourne.
"That first pay cheque of $900 felt incredible because back then a beer only cost eight cents," Mr Bynon said.
It was Sydney where Mr Bynon met his now wife Jan, before moving to Newcastle. Mr Bynon worked for BHP for several years, which led to him starting his own company. The pair have also become involved in local charities and sporting groups in Newcastle.
"There's just no better place for the kids," he said. "Newcastle has everything and it's a great community.
"In fact, if you go for a walk anywhere in the world, France, Italy or anywhere and someone says hello to you, my wife and I say 'they must be from Newcastle'. It's just a great place to be."
Jan Bynon said her family was so excited to see Frank become a citizen, and were celebrating at home with a party after the ceremony.
Tuesday's ceremony was the second citizenship induction of the year in Newcastle, after 178 new Australians were sworn in on January 24.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said Newcastle had a proud history of welcoming new citizens.
"Fifteen per cent of our residents were born overseas and 134 different languages other than English are spoken at home," she said.
City of Newcastle's next citizenship ceremony will take place in September.
