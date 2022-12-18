Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

$30,000 of meth, cannabis, cocaine seized in 'suspicious' vehicle stop at Hamilton South

Updated December 19 2022 - 1:45pm, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$30,000 of meth, cannabis, cocaine seized in 'suspicious' vehicle stop

POLICE have seized an estimated $30,000 worth of meth, cannabis and cocaine in a random vehicle stop at Hamilton South.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.