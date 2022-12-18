$30,000 of meth, cannabis, cocaine seized in 'suspicious' vehicle stop

POLICE have seized an estimated $30,000 worth of meth, cannabis and cocaine in a random vehicle stop at Hamilton South.
About 11.35pm on Saturday police were patrolling the area, when they stopped a vehicle described by officers as "suspicious".
After a search of the vehicle police seized more than 50 grams of methylamphetamine, cannabis and cocaine. They also allegedly found a knife.
A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with having custody of a knife in a public place, possess and supply prohibited drug.
The man was refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Monday.
