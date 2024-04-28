Crime spree arrest: man arrested for 20 charges following alleged kidnap

A 54-year-old man has been charged with 20 offences after an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping on the Central Coast on Saturday.
Police say the incident began when Tuggerah Lakes police received reports of an alleged armed robbery of a Wyong business around 10pm on Friday, April 26.
They were told a man left with cash and was last seen driving away in a stolen vehicle on the M1 near Ourimbah.
Police launched an operation following a number of incidents that appear to be linked, involving the Tuggerah Lakes police district, the Tactical Operations Unit, the Dog Unit and PolAir.
The man was allegedly involved in a series of break and enters and steal offences, including stealing a vehicle with a woman inside.
Police were told the man allowed the woman to get out at Kangy Angy before driving away.
During the subsequent pursuit, a police vehicle was also allegedly rammed in Ourimbah at 11am on Saturday, April 27.
The man was arrested just over an hour later at 12.10pm, and taken to Wyong Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.
Tuggerah Lakes police formed Strike Force Embassy to investigate the incident.
Once the man was in police custody at Wyong Police Station, he was charged with 20 offences.
The 20 charges are:
The man, from Tuggerawong, has been refused bail to appear in Newcastle Bail Court on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.