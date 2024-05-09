Images released in appeal two years after Brazilian diver's death in port

Crime squad detectives are re-appealing for information to find a missing man two years after the 2022 death of a Brazilian diver found in Newcastle near 54 kilograms of cocaine.
On the two-year anniversary of 31-year-old Bruno Borges Martins' death, police are renewing their plea for information that may lead to the location of fellow diver, 32-year-old Jhoni Fernandes Da Silva.
Strike force detectives have released images of a truck and a van that they believe may be connected to the 32-year-old's disappearance.
Commander of State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad, Detective Superintendent Peter Faux, said police were appealing to give closure for the family and community.
"At the end of the day, it's about giving answers to the family who wonder where their loved one has gone," Detective Superintendent Faux said.
"We believe that there are people out there who have information that can provide closure for the family two years after he disappeared.
"I urge anyone who has information to speak to us so that Mr Da Silva's loved ones don't have to spend another year wondering what happened to him."
Emergency services were called to the Port of Newcastle at about 9.30am on May 9, 2022 after a male diver was found unresponsive in the water with 54kg of cocaine located nearby.
Despite the efforts of witnesses and paramedics, the man could not be revived.
He was later formally identified as 31-year-old Brazilian national, Bruno Borges Martins.
Local police started inquiries, before the matter was escalated to the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad under Strike Force Groove.
The crime squad has been assisted by officers from the Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force, Northern Territory Police and Queensland Police Service since that time.
Two men have been charged and remain before the courts.
Police have released images of a white Mitsubishi Fuso truck with the NSW registration DA81PP, which was last seen travelling southbound on the M4 Motorway, Pennant Hills, about 6.30pm Sunday May 8, 2022.
Detectives are also appealing for any information about a Toyota Townace van with the NSW registration WNY439, which was seen travelling with the truck.
Investigations under Strike Force Groove are continuing.
