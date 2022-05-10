Senior police investigating the death of a diver at Newcastle port found with an estimated $20 million worth of cocaine say they believe at least two accomplices left him to his fate and that the large drug importation operation was attempted by a "well-drilled, professional group".
Police on Tuesday night told the Newcastle Herald a second crime scene had been established up-river from the original crime scene - where detectives believed further drugs linked to the investigation may have passed through.
Advertisement
It came after emergency crews were called to Heron Road at Kooragang Island about 9.30am on Monday, where they found a man with more than 50kg of the illicit drug in the immediate vicinity.
Police said on Tuesday the diver was discovered unconscious in the water at Berth Two and port workers performed CPR on him - but he died at the scene.
A NSW Police spokesperson told the Herald on Tuesday night the diver had been partially identified and it had been confirmed he was a foreign national - but would not say publicly exactly where the man came from.
The haul is believed to have a street value of $20 million but is thought to be only a portion of what arrived in the shipment.
It is not yet clear how the diver got into trouble before his death.
NSW Police Organised Crime Squad commander Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow said investigators were also searching for information about an inflatable rubber duck-style vessel and a five metre aluminium Quintrex runabout with a green stripe seen in the area.
He said the diver was wearing a "high end" rebreather, described as "a specialised piece of diving equipment used by people with high levels of training".
Detective Superintendent Critchlow said it was a concern there appeared to be more people involved in the operation at Berth Two, and that the diver was apparently "left for dead".
"The presence of two boats indicate at least two other people," he said.
"It's quite disgusting this man has been left to die, regardless what he was involved with."
Police are investigating the possibility that the drugs were brought into Australia attached to a ship called Aret. Gr Majuro, from the Marshall Islands Port of Maduro, which appears to have left Argentina about a month ago.
The vessel remained in the port on Tuesday morning but was expected to be able to continue its journey on Tuesday night - all crew have been interviewed by police.
Australian Border Force Acting Superintendent Anthony Wheatley said 50kg of cocaine was "a significant amount".
He said underwater drug concealment was seen worldwide and, in most cases, the crew of the vessel transporting the drugs was doing so unwittingly.
Detective Superintendent Critchlow said the high street value of cocaine in Australia made it an attractive target for international traffickers.
Advertisement
"We have detected this methodology on and off over the years," he said.
"Often the ships are innocent agents - they're utilised by crime groups to bring in the drugs unawares.
"It's a high-end, sophisticated operation - they're looking at moving commodities and people across the world.
"The high retail price in Australia is a huge draw for international traffickers and they're targeting our community with this poison to sell for a profit.
"To put on a shipment of this scale is quite a complicated arrangement and done very, very professionally."
Detective Superintendent Critchlow said police had been "aware of Newcastle port being a drug shipping port for some time".
Advertisement
"There have been some indications in the past of OMCG [outlaw motorcycle gang] involvement around the docks, and again we've worked very closely with our partners to remove them from the system," he said.
"It remains a point of risk because any port has a lot of movements - so a lot of ships, a lot of trucks, a lot of people - it is easier to hide drugs amongst that.
"We are certainly concerned about the ports of Newcastle and Wollongong and organised crime definitely looks for weaknesses to target those points."
Marine Area Command investigators and police divers were continuing their search for clues on Tuesday.
The Organised Crime Squad and Australian Federal Police are also investigating the matter.
The diver was expected to be examined by the Coroner on Tuesday.
Advertisement
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.