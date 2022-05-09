There were queues, placards and pamphlets but not a sausage sizzle in sight as Hunter residents put their votes in early on Monday.
Pre-poll voting for the 2022 federal election opened at 8am and a steady stream of voters braved the long lines across Newcastle to cast their vote.
Some decided to beat the election day crowds, some wanted to get it out of the way and some were keen to finally have their say.
Charlie, 18, who preferred not to give her surname, was voting for the first time at King Street.
She said she put her ballot in early to ensure her voice was heard.
"If I go with my parents on election day they would sway my vote, they would convince me to vote their way at the last minute but this way I can do it on my own terms," she said.
"This is the generation where we won't be voting just whatever our parents vote or tell us to vote.
"This is the generation who wants change and will do whatever we can to get it."
Nick Ryder casted his vote early at Toronto Amateur Sailing Club, but he said many others could not do the same.
"A couple behind me in the line took one look at the stairs to get up to the polling place and turned around and left. You have to be a mountain goat to get up to it and coming out of it there is 15 narrow steps going down and there is no ramp access at all," he said.
"I heard lots of grumbles because the club is designed for young athletes not old people with arthritis and the choice of venue really is ridiculous."
Marbel Richardson said she put her vote in early at Charlestown because of mobility issues.
"I am in a walker and I can't stand for a long time so on election day when there is a lot of people and a long line it is just painful," she said.
"I don't think I was very successful in avoiding the lines though, it is still a 10-minute wait here but at least it is done and off my mind after today."
Barbel Stuhr attended the pre-polling booths on King Street because she, alongside many other early voters, wanted to "get it over and done with."
"It wasn't a long wait, they were very efficient and the staff were very pleasant and I am just relieved now that it is done," she said.
"The biggest issue for me this election is climate change and I already made up my mind on who to vote for ages ago so it was in and out."
For 28-year-old Ryan Mahyer voting early at King Street was a key factor in deciding who he voted for.
"Today I am voting for housing affordability because I am at that age where I am looking to buy a house and it's pretty impossible at the moment," he said.
"I'm actually getting my vote in early today because I am looking at houses on Saturday and I voted for who I think will actually allow me to get the house I find."
