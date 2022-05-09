Where to vote in the Hunter before election day

Early voting for this month's federal election kicks off today, with a handful of locations across the Hunter accepting prepoll ballots.
The Australian Electoral Commission has polling places set up in Newcastle, Charlestown, Maryville, Fletcher, Maitland, East Maitland, Rutherford, Raymond Terrace, Cessnock, Kurri Kurri, Singleton, Muswellbrook, Nelson Bay, Belmont, Cameron Park, Toronto and Cooranbong.
"We're engaging and training more staff than ever before to deliver an election in challenging circumstances, which includes COVID safety measures and labour market shortages," electoral commissioner Tom Rogers said.
"We expect, and have planned for, the furloughing of staff but with the scale and complexity of the election in a pandemic across Australia's vast geography, some venues could be impacted at short notice.
"We ask for all Australians to be patient. We have all learned to adjust our service expectations throughout COVID. There will be some queues which is why everyone needs to plan their vote."
