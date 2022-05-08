A BREAST cancer diagnosis changes the lives of not only the person battling it, but the support systems around them.
Those supports were out in force on Sunday - at the first Mother's Day Classic walk, or run, in Newcastle since 2018.
Advertisement
The last 12 months have been scary for Laura Smith, diagnosed with breast cancer after her husband discovered a lump.
"My husband rolled over to give me a hug in bed, he hugged under my arm and he felt it," she said.
"So I went straight to the doctors the next day, and then I was having the scan on the Wednesday - the following week I had biopsies, and then surgery, chemo and radiation.
"It was really scary and stressful with my family in the UK, it's just us five, but the kids and my husband have been really brilliant and there's lots of support out there."
Walking around Carrington on Sunday with her was her son Elliot and her daughter, Alicia.
Both were happy to be spending Mother's Day with one of the most special people in their lives, and helping raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation.
"It was hard to see her go through it, she's such a strong person so it was hard to watch her be brought down by it but she's getting better now and doing well," Alicia said.
IN THE NEWS:
The event is entirely volunteer-run, by people like Amy Davidson - who was keen to see the event relaunch locally.
"Coming into the event we had raised over $25,000, so I'm hoping we have smashed that with today, everyone has been super generous contributing to the cause," she said.
"Everyone is quite connected to the cause in one way or another, whether it's family or individuals themselves and we've heard some harrowing stories around the community today - we've also got a number of people who have put their tributes up on the wall for people they are walking for today that we may have lost.
"So it's a sombre reflection at times and we've had a few minutes silence for those people but that's why we're here - so families and individuals in the future don't have to go through those things."
Almost 400 people turned up, and organisers hope to continue to raise much-needed funds for the one in seven women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.