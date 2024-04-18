Newcastle Herald
Veteran bus drivers launch Anzac-themed bus for reflection on the roads

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated April 18 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 4:30pm
CDC NSW chief executive officer David Mead, NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison and Thornton bus driver and veteran Rachel Wheatley. Picture by Alanna Tomazin
CDC NSW chief executive officer David Mead, NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison and Thornton bus driver and veteran Rachel Wheatley. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

DECORATED with silhouettes of Australian Diggers, poppies and sunrise colours, a bus is spreading the spirit of the Anzacs across the Hunter.

Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

