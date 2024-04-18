Veteran bus drivers launch Anzac-themed bus for reflection on the roads

DECORATED with silhouettes of Australian Diggers, poppies and sunrise colours, a bus is spreading the spirit of the Anzacs across the Hunter.
The wrapped vehicle was an idea of Thornton CDC NSW staff who are a majority of veterans and wanted to pay homage to those who have served and continue to serve.
CDC NSW driver and Thornton resident Rachel Wheatley joined the army in 1983 where she served for eight years as a transport driver and met her husband.
"Both my parents served in the army as well and that's how they met. It was just an honour, an absolute honour to be able to say that I did something for my country and my community," she said.
After her time in the army, Ms Wheatley worked for 21 years with the federal government before retiring as a bus driver with CDC NSW.
"I became a bus driver with the skills I had developed in the army," she said.
She said seeing the Anzac bus made "her heart smile" and she was proud to work for a company that went out of its way to commemorate current and ex-service members.
"I got very emotional because I thought what an amazing company to do something like that. To put their hand in their pocket as a company and say let's recognise the people who sign a blank cheque for their life," she said.
The bus was officially launched on Thursday, April 18, by NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison, and will be visible around the Hunter Valley over the next month.
"This is not something that has come from someone in the corporate world. This is something that's come from the drivers themselves and it's great to see this pride," she said.
She encouraged the community to take a moment to acknowledge the bus if they saw it on the road.
"I think it is a moment to stop and reflect on the service of our Anzacs and of our current and past serving Diggers. It's really important to just acknowledge their contribution to our safety," she said.
"We're living in difficult times right now, and people who put their life on the line to save others is something we should always be celebrating, thanking and commemorating."
CDC NSW chief executive officer David Mead said there were a number of ex-military personnel who worked as drivers or mechanics at the company, and he hoped to make them proud.
"CDC NSW employs many veterans across NSW, and so this is a great way to also recognise those staff and thank them for their service," he said.
The bus will be running a shuttle for veterans to attend memorial events across the Hunter Valley at this year's Anzac Day services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.