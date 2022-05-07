The City of Newcastle will funnel $150,000 pooled from business rates collected from Hamilton, Wallsend and New Lambton toward projects that beautify and activate those suburbs' business precincts over the coming months.
Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen and councillor Carol Duncan were at the soft opening of Hamilton's new Providore Market Saturday morning to announce expressions of interest were open for the next round of the council's Special Business Rate program, and encouraged local businesses and organisations to apply for a share of the funding.
Advertisement
"The grants are open to all businesses, charities, non-profits, and other organisations," Cr Clausen said, "The conditions are, though, that the activities have to be undertaken within the Wallsend, New Lambton or Hamilton (business precincts)."
"(These precincts) all have unique offerings as local business centres, and events, activations and beautification projects funded through the SBR program will give people another reason to visit. The funding ... will see direct benefit to businesses by attracting visitation and making our local centres even better places to eat, drink and shop.
"Given the experiences that we've all had during COVID, and the challenging circumstances that's created for many businesses, funding like this is helping create confidence not only for businesses, but also for their consumers to get back out and spend money in our local centres."
The council has called on local organisations to submit "innovative ideas that help with business renewal and beautification" and which drive visitation and economic activity in the city's suburban business precincts, pointing to previously-funded projects including the city's Big picture Festival, which saw murals painted throughout the city, and free cultural performances in Gregson Park, as examples.
REMPLAN modelling showed an economic impact of $5.8 million for the $1.6 million invested in the program last year, the council said in a statement.
Councillor Carol Duncan described the grants as critical for businesses as they emerged from the COVID pandemic, and said projects would allow the community to feel welcomed back to the local precincts.
"We're seeing the benefits of the Business Improvement Association (BIA) model across Newcastle, including in Hamilton where there are a host of new businesses popping up," Cr Duncan said. "The advocacy of our BIAs in engaging with business owners to activate their precincts is vital in creating thriving business communities to help mitigate the ongoing impact of COVID-19."
At James Street Plaza, Maitland-based artisan jeweller Marieke Joy was making a steady trade with passers-by at the providore market, opened at the weekend and funded by the City's Business Improvement Association.
Ms Joy, who was previously a contract manager for the Victorian State Government, made a career shift in her 40s and for the last 14 years has honed her maker craft, creating jewellery pieces from largely recycled materials. A selection of her pieces on sale Saturday morning had previously been exhibited in a friend's Melbourne gallery, but when the pandemic shuttered the alternative exhibition, she brought her work back to the Hunter.
"I live in Maitland, but I go all around from Fingal Bay to Broke, and I've found that the community as a whole shops local, and as market people we really appreciate it. We're so grateful," she said.
Kerry Dowling, the market organiser, said the market would run for 12 weeks on a trial showcasing local produce and wares, and that stallholders had been carefully selected to complement the surrounding commercial neighbourhood.
Expressions of interest for the Special Business Rate program opened Saturday and close on May 20. Further information is available via the City of Newcastle's website.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.