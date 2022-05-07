Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

City of Newcastle open to expressions of interest for $150,000 business precinct activation grants at Hamilton, Wallsend, New Lambton

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated May 7 2022 - 6:35am, first published 4:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The City of Newcastle will funnel $150,000 pooled from business rates collected from Hamilton, Wallsend and New Lambton toward projects that beautify and activate those suburbs' business precincts over the coming months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.