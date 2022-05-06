Cormorant Road near Stockton Bridge was closed in both direction Friday afternoon as emergency crews worked to right a derailed freight train carrying wheat on Kooragang Island.
There were no reports of injury as Newcastle Police and emergency services worked to divert traffic around the closure between Raven and Egret streets, and return the trains cars to the tracks.
The road was closed for several hours after initial reports of the derailment around 1.30pm, as eastbound drivers were diverted via Tomago and Cabbage Tree roads, and westbound traffic was sent via Medowie and Richardson roads around the scene.
A crane was called in late Friday afternoon to assist in lifting cars which appeared to have left the tracks at a bend where the rail lines intersected with the roadway, back into place.
The road was expected to remain closed into the evening Friday, with Police estimating it would be between four and six hours to return to train to the tracks.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
