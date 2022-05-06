Newcastle Herald
Updated

Kooragang: Derailed train causes traffic chaos as Cormorant Road closed in both directions near Stockton Bridge

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated May 6 2022 - 7:55am, first published 4:48am
Cormorant Road near Stockton Bridge was closed in both direction Friday afternoon as emergency crews worked to right a derailed freight train carrying wheat on Kooragang Island.

