Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Nurses and midwives: acknowledging their unique role at the heart of professional healthcare and on the front line of immense change

By Elizabeth Grist
May 6 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Grist

In the past year, nurses and midwives across Hunter New England Local Health District provided care during 2.3 million patient visits and delivered more than 8000 babies.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.