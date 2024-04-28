Mixed results for Cibilic, Anderson in Challenger Series opener at Snapper

MEREWETHER duo Morgan Cibilic and Philippa Anderson experienced mixed results on the opening weekend of World Surf League's second-tier Challenger Series for 2024.
Competing at famed Gold Coast break Snapper Rocks, Cibilic was eliminated in the men's round of 64 on Sunday while Anderson progressed to the women's round of 32 following Saturday's heat result.
Cibilic bided his time in the four-man contest and waited almost 25 minutes for his first wave, which scored a heat-high 7.37.
He followed up with a last-ditch effort but 2.57 on a small ride wasn't enough to secure a top-two position, reaching 9.94 overall and falling 0.66 short of Mexico's Alan Cleland (10.60).
Brazil's Mateus Herdy (13.80) took out the heat while USA's Ryan Huckabee (8.53) was fourth.
Earlier and Anderson advanced following a tight contest. She posted 10.93, just behind Sol Aguirre (11.97) and just ahead of Taina Hinckel (10.43), Daniella Rosas (10.34).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.