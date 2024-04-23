Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Foot injury sees Jackson Baker withdraw from Challenger Series opener

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 23 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether surfer Jackson Baker. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Merewether surfer Jackson Baker. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

JACKSON Baker's campaign to re-join the world tour will start later than anticipated, with a foot injury seeing the Merewether surfer withdraw from the Challenger Series opener.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.