Hunter RU: Injury-hit Hamilton make moves despite being 'off the pace'

HAMILTON coach Marty Berry hopes to have sidelined trio Cassius Misa, Chris Hemi and Tristan Flutey back sooner rather than later as the Hawks secured back-to-back wins in a game featuring three red cards.
Having missed the Hunter Rugby Union semis last season and beaten on the bell in round one, Hamilton have now moved into second spot on the men's ladder following Saturday's 48-22 victory over University at Passmore Oval.
Misa (hip), Hemi (knee) and Flutey (hamstring) were already in the casualty ward while centre Raniera Petersen joined them during the fourth-round clash.
"We're getting there slowly, but we're still well off the pace at the moment," Berry said.
Berry said the Hawks and Uni both had a player sent off following an incident in the first half while the visiting Students were later reduced to 13 men.
Lachlan Summers and Hamish McKie each landed doubles for Hamilton while Anderson Medal holder Murray Sutherland crossed twice for Uni.
Southern Beaches copped the worst of three-straight hammerings, downed 69-7 by unbeaten ladder leaders and defending premiers Maitland at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
In the women's competition Nelson Bay edged out University 19-12 while Hamilton and Maitland thrashed Cooks Hill (78-0) and Southern Beaches (73-5) respectively.
MEN'S LADDER: Maitland 14; Hamilton 11; Wanderers, Merewether 9; University, Southern Beaches 0.
