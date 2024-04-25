Simmons kicks Wanderers to late win over rivals Merewether

WANDERERS fullback Luke Simmons kicked a long-range penalty goal on the stroke of full-time to land the Two Blues a famous Hunter Rugby Union win over Merewether on Thursday.
In a fiery Anzac Day clash at No.2 Sportsground, the Wanderers won 17-15 at the death after Simmons iced a kick from beyond 40 metres with no time left to play.
His lengthy effort came only five minutes after he missed a conversion attempt from closer range.
The winning kick sent the throngs of Wanderers supporters in attendance into raptures.
The local derby, played ahead of the Wanderers' centenary celebrations this weekend, lived up to the hype in front of a big crowd.
Multiple cards were handed out across the game, including a red in the second half.
Wanderers No.9 Charles Fielder was marched in the 47th minute following a verbal exchange with opposite number Rory Ryan.
At the time, the Greens were leading 15-9 after Ryan had only minutes earlier scored his side's second try.
But the Wanderers, who had led 9-8 at half-time, mounted a comeback despite at one stage being reduced to just 12 men late in the game.
The win was the Wanderers' second in three matches this season, while the Greens now have a 2-1 record.
In other round three fixtures this weekend, Maitland host Southern Beaches and Hamilton are at home to University.
Both games are at 3.30pm on Saturday.
