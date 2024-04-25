Newcastle Herald
Simmons kicks Wanderers to late win over rivals Merewether

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 25 2024 - 6:31pm, first published 6:26pm
Luke Simmons. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Luke Simmons. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WANDERERS fullback Luke Simmons kicked a long-range penalty goal on the stroke of full-time to land the Two Blues a famous Hunter Rugby Union win over Merewether on Thursday.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

