Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

The team aiming to prevent preterm births on International Midwives Day

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated May 5 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Midwives on the Prevent Prem team Libby Jones, Skye Doel, Elissa Sexton and Bridget McCleery. Picture supplied
Midwives on the Prevent Prem team Libby Jones, Skye Doel, Elissa Sexton and Bridget McCleery. Picture supplied

Hunter Medical Research Institute is part of a world first study aiming to predict pre-term birth and put interventions in place to help pregnancies reach full term.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.