Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

'Revolutionary science': Difficult but crucial push to stop premature births

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated January 8 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Newcastle professor has been awarded a $3 million grant to develop drugs aimed at preventing premature births and associated health risks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.