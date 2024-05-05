Star import Nicole Munger shines as Falcons extend perfect run

COACH Kristy Bultitude expects import Nicole Munger to set the tone for the Newcastle Falcons.
She is doing that and so much more.
Munger was again a dominant force, leading the Falcons to a comprehensive 73-56 win over Bankstown at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday.
The reigning NBL1 East Most Valuable Player filled up the statistics sheet with 29 points, 21 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Her season averages -28 points, 14 rebounds and four assists - are beyond her input last season.
"The expectation from Nicole is to set the tone and be a leader on the court," Bultitude said. "She is definitely doing that at both ends of the court. She is a true professional in everything she does. She doesn't have to be our main scorer, and if someone is doing it, she will create opportunities for them. It is not all about her."
Munger hurt the Bruins in multiple ways.
The former Michigan college star drained 10 from 20 shots, including five from 10 from long range.
"Because she can shoot from distance you have to guard her," Bultitude said. "She has a very quick first step so it is hard to stay in front and maintain constant pressure. Defenders don't know what she is going to do. She can take it to the ring, she can pull up in the paint, she can shoot from long range."
The Falcons flew out of the box and led 10-0 after three minutes. They extended the gap to 15 points at quarter-time and were in control, leading 38-18, at the main break.
"One of our goals is to be the best running team," Bultitude said. "Teams will struggle to keep up with is if we get out and run."
The win was the Falcons' seventh straight to start the season. They meet fellow heavyweights the Centre of Excellence and Manly at home next weekend.
They could be boosted by the inclusion of former Australian under-20 representative Chyra Evans, who on Sunday returned to Newcastle from the US, where she is at the University of Michigan.
Meanwhile, Falcons men's coach Josh Morgan is desperate to add some steel to his side after they surrendered 88-62 to the Bruins.
The visitors led 24-16 at quarter-time and exploded with 38 points in the second period to lead 62-28 at the main break.
Shareef Saipaia led the way with 31 points, including 22 in the second quarter.
"He came off the bench and just could not miss," Morgan said. "Some of that was due to our defence some was just due to him being white hot. A lot of his shots were off on-ball screens.
"Aside from that, they played harder than we did. We don't deal well with physicality. We need someone to step up and be a hard-nosed organiser who doesn't take a backward step."
