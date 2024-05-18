Soul Hub's sleepout smashes fundraising goal with almost $250,000 in donations

The annual Soul Hub Sleepout was held on a cool Friday night on May 17, at the Bolton Street Carpark in the centre of Newcastle.
The annual event, dubbed 'Sleepout for Soul' has become an institution of the city's social enterprise and charity Soul Hub that has been helping Newcastle's the most vulnerable since 2003.
"The guests who come through Soul's doors today are from all walks of life," Soul Hub's mission statement said, "We see large levels of brokenness, homelessness and mental challenges, but we never judge. We're simply here to offer sustenance, a friendly face, and many other types of essential support."
The sleepout is one of the charity's key annual fundraising events, bringing people together to sleep rough for one night and raise vital support and awareness for the cause.
For the past five years, Soul Hub's hospitality manager Sue Prosser has taken the initiative even further, sleeping in her car for five nights ahead of the event and told the Newcastle Herald this week that it's an eye-opener to the struggles of people on the streets.
"Obviously we're definitely more on edge at night," she said.
"I've probably been restless, I haven't laid awake scared, but you are always waking up to have a look around before you go back to sleep.
"It makes you think about the people out there who are doing it day after day, especially women."
Just this month, the Herald reported that women and children were being offered a car park to sleep in overnight.
The pilot program was the result of frontline services being forced to find innovative ways to provide respite from domestic violence and homelessness.
Unlike those women, Ms Prosser has the option to return home or to Soul Hub for safety.
"It would be terrifying if I was a woman out there, if you were really just on your own," she said.
"Even though there's two of us, you have to think, 'Where do you sleep? Where do you go at night to feel safe? Do you go somewhere lighter or darker? Where do you go to sleep when you need to feel safe?
"It's just incredible, I think it gives you appreciation and gratitude, you just go: 'We're so lucky'."
Ms Prosser and Luke had raised about $17,000 of their $20,000 goal when they spoke with the Herald late last week. The final count of funding on Saturday was just shy of $250,000 - almost $50,000 above the charity's goal amount.
"Thanks Newcastle for all your support," Soul Hub posted to its social media in response.
