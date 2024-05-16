A week on the streets: mum and son sleep rough for Soul Hub

SUE Prosser and her son Luke have spent the last week sleeping in their cars.
While it may not have guaranteed them a good night's rest, it has definitely given them perspective.
This is the fifth year the Soul Hub hospitality manager has slept rough in the lead up to the annual Sleepout for Soul event which will be held today.
Organisers hope to host 500 sleepers at the event and raise more than $200,000 for Soul Hub, which supports vulnerable people in Newcastle.
Ms Prosser said each time they sleep rough it's an eye-opener to the struggles of people on the streets.
"Obviously we're definitely more on edge at night," she said.
"I've probably been restless, I haven't laid awake scared, but you are always waking up to have a look around before you go back to sleep.
"It makes you think about the people out there who are doing it day after day, especially women."
Just this month, the Newcastle Herald reported that women and children were being offered a car park to sleep in overnight.
The pilot program was the result of frontline services being forced to find innovative ways to provide respite from domestic violence and homelessness.
Unlike those women, Ms Prosser has the option to return home or to Soul Hub for safety.
"It would be terrifying if I was a woman out there, if you were really just on your own," she said.
"Even though there's two of us, you have to think, 'Where do you sleep? Where do you go at night to feel safe? Do you go somewhere lighter or darker? Where do you go to sleep when you need to feel safe?
"It's just incredible, I think it gives you appreciation and gratitude, you just go: 'We're so lucky'."
Soul Hub general manager Matt Ortiger said Ms Prosser and Luke sleeping on the streets has become a Sleepout for Soul tradition.
"Each year they sleep out to raise awareness of Soul's major annual fundraiser but also to get insight into what some vulnerable people experience every week of the year," he said.
"We are proud of Sue and Luke and inspired by their efforts to raise awareness of the challenges facing homelessness and vulnerable people in Newcastle."
During the week Ms Prosser has spoken with other members of the community who are homeless and has heard about their struggles with parking fines, attempted car break-ins and being labelled as troublemakers when they're just trying to survive.
"The biggest reason we started this was one of my guests here said to me: 'Sue you don't know what it's like on the street'," she said.
"I'm very fortunate I've never had to go down any of their tracks, but it struck a chord with me.
"We go out to learn and to ask questions, we're not out there trying to be heroes, we want to see what we can learn out of that and just sit with them."
Ms Prosser and Luke have raised about $17,000 of their $20,000 goal for Sleepout for Soul.
Overall, the event had raised $170,158 by Thursday afternoon.
To make a donation, click here or visit the Soul Hub website.
