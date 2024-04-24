'Momentous' occasion for Wanderers - derby, Anzac Day, centenary events

ANY clash between Hunter Rugby Union rivals Wanderers and Merewether is quite the occasion.
That only escalates now on Anzac Day, with 2024 marking the fourth edition of those same sides meeting on April 25.
But from a Wanderers perspective, Thursday at No.2 Sportsground kicks off 72 hours of the club's centenary celebrations.
Two Blues veteran Marcus Christensen captains the first XV, stepping out with an even greater sense of pride in round three.
"Every game I get to play and lead the guys out is obviously special to me," Christensen told the Newcastle Herald.
"But on a day like this and the occasion, it's something I'm very proud of and I'll cherish every part of it."
Christensen expects the crowd to rival last year's number with Wanderers faithful converging on Newcastle for this fixture, Friday's golf event and Saturday's centenary lunch.
"Talking to Munz [Merewether coach Tony Munro] they said they had around the 7000 mark there [at Townson Oval] last year," Christensen said.
"I'm pretty confident it will be a bigger crowd this year because I know a lot of old Wanderers guys are flying in from around the country for the centenary celebrations.
"I've been involved in every one of these [Anzac Day games] since it kicked off [2021] and it's grown immensely year on year.
"It's a massive day anyway and with the centenary celebrations as well, it's a momentous occasion for all involved."
Christensen hopes the Two Blues can put to bed Merewether's winning run.
"We've had some close tussles but unfortunately we haven't been able to get a win over then on Anzac Day, so hopefully this year we can turn that around," he said.
Jayden Kitchener-Waters replaces injured five-eighth Brendan Cush (cheek bone).
Wanderers are coming off a loss to defending premiers Maitland while Merewether are two from two to start their campaign.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.