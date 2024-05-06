Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Australia Cup: Injury cloud over Charlestown star Taylor Regan

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 6 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown defender Taylor Regan.
Charlestown defender Taylor Regan.

Charlestown Azzurri are unsure how long star defender Taylor Regan will be sidelined as they look to keep their Australia Cup run going against Maitland on Tuesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.