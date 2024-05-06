Australia Cup: Injury cloud over Charlestown star Taylor Regan

Charlestown Azzurri are unsure how long star defender Taylor Regan will be sidelined as they look to keep their Australia Cup run going against Maitland on Tuesday night.
The former Jets and Adelaide centre-back came off with a hip injury in the 32nd minute of the 2-0 NPL win over Broadmeadow on April 28 and was set to miss the clash with Maitland on Saturday at Cooks Square Park, which was washed out.
Azzurri were scheduled to take on the Magpies in the Cup at the same ground on Tuesday night but that match was in serious doubt as the wet weather continued. Maitland City Council closed all of its grounds last Friday and they remained out of action on Monday.
Charlestown, who are third in the NPL on 18 points from nine games, look more likely to next play again on Sunday at home in the league against Valentine.
Coach James Pascoe indicated Regan could also miss that game given the swelling still around his hip.
"It was an impact injury on the outside of his hip," Pascoe said on Monday.
"He was in a challenge with Riley Smith and Taylor's hit the ground with some force.
"He was going to the physio this afternoon. He would have been no chance on Saturday or tomorrow night. And my gut feeling is he will be out for a while because it's one thing to get some movement and be able to run, but there's also the potential for another impact injury on the same spot, which would be very detrimental."
The win over Magic came after consecutive losses to Weston, Olympic and Lambton Jaffas.
"The result against Magic was important," Pascoe said.
"The three games previous we'd gone a goal behind and got it back to level terms, and then just been a little over eager to chase a winner and left ourselves exposed a bit at the back and got hurt.
"It was a good response against Magic and we'd have loved to play on Saturday because you can just feel when the group is right."
Charlestown also have Kieran Hayes still sidelined with a hamstring strain, while another recruit, Jack Gallagher, is yet to play because of stress fractures in his lower back.
Pascoe hoped to have Gallagher back for the final few rounds of the season.
Azzurri defeated Mayfield United 7-1 in round four of the NNSW preliminary rounds of the cup. Maitland beat Newcastle Suns 8-0 to progress.
The Magpies are eighth in the NPL on 11 points from eight matches and last played when losing 5-0 to Jaffas in heavy rain at Cooks Square Park last Tuesday night in a catch-up.
Maitland held Jaffas 0-0 in the first half but conceded three goals early in the second to lose control.
"Things just aren't going our way at the moment," Magpies coach Michael Bolch said. "We're creating chances early and not taking them, then it's coming back to bite us.
"They need to be better defensively as a group. That's twice we've conceded five goals this year, and I don't remember the last time we did that."
Keeper Taylor Pate and utility Alex Read remain sidelined with injury.
On Wednesday night (7pm), Edgeworth host Valentine in the cup. The following Wednesday night, Broadmeadow are at home against Lake Macquarie, Newcastle Croatia welcome Kotara South and Newcastle Olympic are away to Cooks Hill.
** Broadmeadow's appeal against a five-match suspension to Bailey Wells for his contact with a referee will be heard on Tuesday night.
Wells was sent off late in the loss to Charlestown after putting both hands on the back of the referee. The club will argue the contact was accidental. Wells served the first game of the ban in the 4-2 win over Valentine on Saturday night.
