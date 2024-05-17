A-League grand final spots there for the taking

The penultimate weekend in the A-League season is upon us, both of the second leg qualifying finals will be played today, and thankfully and unsurprisingly both ties are still very much in the balance.
The bean counters and boffins are probably silently hoping that Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC can win through. An onshore grand final between the two major city teams, in Melbourne, and the prospect of the biggest TV audience no doubt appeals commercially.
The potential of Wellington - respectfully also a major city, just not in this country - hosting Sydney, or the Mariners hosting either Wellington or Victory, possibly not as fruitful, although I could imagine a grand final over the ditch would be enormous. In New Zealand!
Personally I think a Mariners v Wellington grand final, in a footballing sense, is most fitting, after they proved themselves a worthy top two. However justice doesn't always prevail, particularly in matches that are basically one-offs now. One mistake, poor decision, soft send-off (we have had three in four finals games, of which only one was indisputable), or piece of luck, are potentially critical.
Wellington host Victory in our first match after crafting a very disciplined, mostly defensive performance in the 0-0 draw in the first leg in Melbourne last week. They will be more proactive, and expansive, in front of a raucous home crowd, but must remember who they are, and what has served them so well thus far. Stay calm, stay focused.
I think a Mariners v Wellington grand final, in a footballing sense, is most fitting.
Victory, the draw kings of this season, could still play in four finals matches, win none and, through the magic of penalty shootouts, win the national title! They could also be close to irresistible if everything clicks and win through overall talent and depth.
I think they can be less methodical, quicker to play forward to their biggest names, and allow their ability to flourish, sometimes sacrificing possession and control. They can't allow Wellington to get numbers behind the ball, and comfortable defensive shape ad nauseam, or they will not win (in regular time, anyway).
Wellington to sneak through with Oscar Zavada off the bench to provide the winning goal.
In the late match, the Mariners host Sydney FC, and take a 2-1 advantage into the second leg. The minor premiers are just a good team, solid from back to front. They have enough pace, and a willingness to play directly to hurt Sydney's high line, and will happily risk possession to do so. They can also play through you.
They have also lost twice to Sydney this season, and we must wonder would the result last week have been different, had Sydney not conceded an equalising goal with the last kick of the first half.
Sydney are not out of this contest despite losing three players from last week's starting line-up. They need to win, and coach Ufuk Talay shouldn't have any trouble covering those absences, with Anthony Caceres playing a bit deeper in midfield, Max Burgess coming into the side, and one of his pacey young strikers partnering Robert Mak up front.
They will press high, still keep the ball well, and create chances. The balance of their side will be key.
I think both teams will score, but the Mariners, as they usually do, will find a way, and a draw will suffice for them. A grand final in Gosford?
And, of course, later on in the weekend the English Premier League will be decided on the last day of the season. A nervous Herald sports editor, and some former teammates will have fingers crossed for Arsenal, but I'm afraid City won't slip up at home to West Ham, and will secure their fourth straight title.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.