Mariners midfielder joins Maitland but may not feature in League Cup final

A-League midfielder Sophie Nenadovic is unlikely to be rushed into Maitland's starting side when they host Broadmeadow in the Northern NSW League Cup final at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.
The Magpies added the Central Coast Mariners player to their roster in the NPLW transfer window this week in a coup for their premiership ambitions.
The home-grown 26-year-old is a former Australian under-17 and under-20 representative and played seven seasons with the Newcastle Jets after debuting at 15 in 2013-14.
Nenadovic has worked hard to overcome a number of injury setbacks in her career and earned a contract with the Mariners when they re-entered the national women's competition this season.
"She's gone and worked really hard and grafted down at the Mariners to get herself a contract this year and that shows the type of character she is," Hamilton said.
"We know that she has some versatility. She can play anywhere in midfield and has spent some time playing at fullback too during the early stage of her career.
"For us, we'll be looking to use her in midfield. She brings a good level of experience and she brings another player who is technically capable, which is really important in the way that we're trying to play our football.
"She's ambitious. She's a winner but she's also a really good person too which fits with what we're trying to build. She helps us become better as a squad overall."
The Emerging Jets product only made one appearance off the bench for the Mariners but has been playing for the club in NPLW 2 NSW.
Nenadovic "looked good" at her first training session with Maitland on Wednesday night but may not feature in Sunday's Cup final (5pm).
"It's a couple of things," Hamilton said.
"One is she will have only had two sessions with us and is that the right thing to do by her. Or is it better for her to have another week of training and get to know the group a little bit more.
"Second thing is being a Cup final, morally it's probably not that fair on players who have earned a right to play in that game.
"At best we would have Sophie on the bench. She definitely won't start the game. We'll make a decision after Friday. I'm leaning towards probably that she won't be involved but we'll just see."
Maitland centre-back Alesha Clifford, who also has national league experience, remains in doubt due to a back complaint and midfielder Keely Gawthrop will be serving a one-match suspension after being red-carded for a studs-up tackle against Olympic last round.
The League Cup was introduced by Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) last year. Maitland made the inaugural final but lost to Newcastle Olympic in a penalty shoot-out.
"We got beat by penalties in the final last year so it would be nice to try to take one step further and lift the trophy this season," Hamilton said.
"We feel like we're in a good space and we're in good form but we know that Broadmeadow have got some new additions which will give them some new energy and we know they're a good side and are always difficult to beat."
It will be the second time Maitland and Magic have battled it out for a piece of NNSWF silverware this year. The Magpies secured the Charity Shield with a 4-2 victory in pre-season.
The two sides have shared results in two NPLW meetings. Leaders Magic won 2-1 in round two of NPLW but second-placed Maitland handed Broadmeadow a demoralising 5-1 defeat in round nine on April 28.
Magic coach Nima Nikfarjam said the four-goal loss was a reality check for his players.
"That first 35 minutes of football was the worst performance from my side since last November," Nikfarjam said.
"We didn't turn up to play. We were nowhere near ready and we got punished by a very good side, which was well drilled and very fit and physical.
"That's in the past. We learned the lesson. The girls have responded well after that. We look at that game as history.
"We need to be smart and we have to wear our heart on our sleeves and show up on the day wanting to win the game."
