Weston get Japanese star back as NPL clubs scramble for talent in window

He will be a major boost for the Bears, who are sixth on 13 points from 11 games after an inconsistent start to 2024. Konagaya, who scored 10 goals last year, will not be back from Japan until next week, ruling him out of the round 12 match against the Eagles at Weston Park. Weston will also be without defender Mitch Dobson and Jacob Dundas, who have moved to Cooks Hill and Adamstown respectively.

