Weston get Japanese star back as NPL clubs scramble for talent in window

Weston will have their 2023 player of the year Yuta Konagaya back for the second half of this season but he will not return in time to take on Edgeworth on Sunday (2.30pm).
Konagaya joined the Bears last season and helped them break a nine-year finals drought in the NPL competition. The 30-year-old attacking midfielder, who was playing in Greece, returns to the Bears' list in this week's sole window for player points system roster changes.
He will be a major boost for the Bears, who are sixth on 13 points from 11 games after an inconsistent start to 2024. Konagaya, who scored 10 goals last year, will not be back from Japan until next week, ruling him out of the round 12 match against the Eagles at Weston Park. Weston will also be without defender Mitch Dobson and Jacob Dundas, who have moved to Cooks Hill and Adamstown respectively.
Edgeworth head to Weston on a high with new Kiwi striker Ryan Feutz after he scored a hat-trick on debut against Valentine in a 4-3 Australia Cup win on Wednesday night. Feutz joined the Eagles' in the window, along with Tyson Jackson.
The victory came at a cost after skipper Pat Wheeler left the field with a calf strain. The Eagles, who are fifth (14 points) in the NPL, are away to Inverell in the cup's NNSW quarter-finals on June 8.
Cooks Hill bowed out of the cup with a 1-0 loss to Newcastle Olympic at home on Wednesday night and they face them again on Sunday, 2.30pm at Darling Street Oval, in the league.
Dobson and Jay Kitcher, who returns from US college, are additions for Cooks Hill, who are ninth on eight points. Olympic, who won the cup match with a late Lachlan Griffiths goal, are seventh in the NPL on 13 points. They next host Charlestown in the cup.
Broadmeadow thumped Lake Macquarie 6-1, with James Cresnar bagging a hat-trick, in the cup midweek and they host Alstonville in the next round. In the NPL, second-placed Magic (24) play last-placed Adamstown (2) away on Saturday (2.30pm). Sam Donnellan would be back from the US to boost Magic next week.
Rosebud beat Cessnock 4-0 midweek in the cup and face Lambton Jaffas next Wednesday for a spot in the last eight. As well as Dundas, Adamstown coach Daniel Dawkins has added Dylan Bozinovski to his roster. Taiju Watanabe dropped out.
Leaders Lambton Jaffas (30) host Lakes (3) at (2.30pm), and Valentine (16) welcome Maitland (11) (5pm) on Saturday. On Sunday, Charlestown (21) are away to New Lambton (4).
Valentine have added Zac Waddell (Northern Tigers) and Ryan Clarke (retirement) to their roster. Jaffas planned to add striker Sascha Montefiore but he has succumbed to his knee injury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.