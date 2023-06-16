Weston recruit Yuta Konagaya turning heads in NPL NNSW

CONNOR Evans' return to Weston, nine years after his player of the year efforts helped them to a grand final, was the headline gain for the Bears in pre-season.
But his help off the field to attract Yuta Konagaya to Weston could prove even more valuable for the club.
The Japanese livewire has been an integral part of the Bears' rise from eighth last season to premiership contenders this year under coach and former Dutch international Kew Jaliens. The revamped roster are second in the NPL men's table on 28 points ahead of the round 15 clash with Newcastle Olympic on Saturday (3.15pm) at Darling Street Oval.
Dutch defender Alessandro Ouwerkerk, Lithgow keeper Gerard Roebuck and former Mount Druitt attacker Dieusel Kandundaho are other new faces at Weston in 2023, but it has been the addition of Konagaya that has earned the most attention.
The 29-year-old midfielder has scored four times in the league and set up many more goals among Weston's 31 in 14 games. They scored 32 in 20 last season.
Konagaya, a teammate of Evans at Blacktown City in 2017, was playing in Greece with second-division APS Zakynthos. A financial dispute, and call from Evans, then brought him to Weston.
"Connor literally called me and said 'do you want to play with me?'" Konagaya said.
"I wanted to go back to Europe because I played those years in Greece and it was good. The last season in Greece was professional and I liked it and wanted to go back, but I had a problem with the money in Greece. I didn't have any options, and at that time Connor called.
"Football in Europe is a culture and it's very different. It wasn't good because I haven't got paid, but it's a nice experience as a footballer."
Konagaya is no stranger to Australian football. After four years with the Waseda University team in Tokyo, Konagaya played at St George in Sydney in 2016 before stints with Bunbury, Blacktown and Port Melbourne. He headed to Greece when the pandemic hit in 2020 and he hopes to play again in Europe.
"One of the other reasons I came here was probably Kew," he said.
"He's very interesting. He obviously has massive experience as a player and since I wanted to go back to Europe, he's a person who knows football, so maybe I can learn something from him.
"Also, because I played in Melbourne a few years and Sydney a few years. Obviously the level here is slightly less, to be honest, but I wanted to try something new.
"People were saying Newcastle is nice, it's a nice place to live, so I was just curious. It's good, the club has looked after me really well and I'm really happy.
"Hopefully we can continue the run, and obviously we can improve a lot more I feel. But it's feeling good, the boys are understanding each other and how we want to play.
"Hopefully I can do my best here because if I don't play well here, there's no chance to play over there, so I'm trying to focus every day on playing for Weston."
Jaliens, who has a full-strength side to face Olympic (24 points), said Konagaya brought "a lot of extras" to his squad.
"After some discussions I had with him about football, and after watching the clips I had of him, I found he was a good match for the way I wanted to play," Jaliens said.
"He's a smart player and he's experienced as well. He does a lot of talking and coaching within the team, which is also important."
Also on Saturday, Jaffas (24 points) host Edgeworth (24) and New Lambton (eight) welcome Adamstown (eight) at 2.30pm. Cooks Hill (13) are at home against Broadmeadow (27) at 3pm and Maitland (24) are away to Valentine (18) from 5pm. On Sunday, leaders Charlestown (31) host Lake Macquarie (four) at 2.30pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
