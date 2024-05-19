NPL: Newcastle Olympic take point as mid-table battle intensifies

At Weston, Kiwis Seth Clark and Ryan Feutz starred as Edgeworth (17) won 2-0, rising to fourth with a fifth victory on the trot. Flynn Goodman scored in the 16th minute with a header off a ball from Clark before the former New Zealand under-23s player also set up Feutz in the 82nd. Clark's shot was blocked but fell to Feutz for the tap in. Feutz, who joined the Eagles this week and scored a hat-trick in the 4-3 cup win over Valentine, had another goal disallowed. Weston (13) dropped to eighth.