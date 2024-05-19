Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

NPL: Newcastle Olympic take point as mid-table battle intensifies

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 19 2024 - 6:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Griffiths celebrates his goal for Newcastle Olympic on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil
Lachlan Griffiths celebrates his goal for Newcastle Olympic on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil

Newcastle Olympic striker Lachlan Griffiths turned matchwinner to equaliser against Cooks Hill as the teams grabbed a valuable point in the NPL men's competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
Was Rankine's dazzling run against Pies really too far?
Izak Rankine was involved in a controversial moment late in the Crows' loss to Collingwood. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Justin Chadwick, Shayne Hope, Roger Vaughan and Steve Larkin
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.