'Heck yes': Magpies claim League Cup with stunning come-from-behind victory

Sophie Stapleford produced a stoppage-time goal in Maitland's stunning come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Broadmeadow to claim the Northern NSW Football Women's League Cup at Cooks Square Park on Sunday night.
The Magpies were playing in their second League Cup final after going down in a penalty shoot-out to Newcastle Olympic in the inaugural instalment last year.
They were forced to dig deep after trailing 3-1 at the break and for most of the second half but scored twice in the space of one minute with the clock ticking down before their captain struck five minutes into six minutes of stoppage time.
"Magic, it's always hard against you guys," Stapleford said before lifting the Cup to a resounding cheer from her teammates and supporters.
"We appreciate the physical match. Well done for getting here.
"To the 'Pies, heck yes. Heck yes. We showed so much resilience and want to win. We never give up and that's what happens."
Magic struck the first blow with the game only three minutes old through Lilly-Jane Babic.
The in-form strike weapon swooped on a sloppy Maitland pass and scored with a long-range effort into the top right corner from the left sideline.
Maitland levelled in the 26th minute when Stapleford's shot from close range was deflected into the net by Magic defender Madi Gallegos.
The hosts had the chance to take the lead one minute later when Bronte Peel was brought down in Magic's penalty area after heavy contact.
Stapleford stepped up but her shot was denied by a diving Mia Wallace.
Magic instead went 2-1 up in the 33rd minute when Kalista Hunter headed home from close range after Maitland failed to clear a corner kick.
Babic dealt another blow in first-half stoppage time when she slipped through the Maitland defence and rocketed a shot into the underside of the crossbar before it found the back of the net.
A scrambling defence kept Maitland out in the early stages of the second half, which was played end to end, and Magic attacker Mercedes McNabb put a good chance wide for the visitors.
But Maitland tore the game apart with goals in the 82nd and 83rd minutes.
Peel's low shot from the top of Magic's 18-yard box did not have much on it but the ball slipped through Wallace's hands and rolled into the goal to make it 3-2.
Moments later, things were all locked up at 3-3 after Stapleford's shot from a tight angle ricocheted off Hunter's foot and in at the near post.
It was fitting the winner came through Maitland's captain with the game looked headed into another shoot-out.
Peel put the ball on a platter with a textbook cutback from the byline and Stapleford's finish from around the penalty spot was calm, composed and clinical.
The goal came after the tireless Maitland skipper had released Peel into space down the left before continuing her run into perfect position.
"It shows what type of characters we've got in our group and shows that we're continuing to grow too in our process and our football," Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton said.
"We talked at half-time that we probably give them three goals in our opinion, cheap ones. Our football was actually OK in the first half and we didn't take our moments. We missed a penalty and missed another really good chance as well.
"We said if we can get one we're right in the game and just to keep chipping away, and if it takes us to the 99th minute then that's what we need to do.
"Some days you get lucky and it turned out that way for us."
It is the second piece of silverware Maitland have secured this year after claiming the inaugural Charity Shield in pre-season by beating Magic 4-2.
Both teams now turn their focus back to the league with Magic on top of the NPLW NNSW standings on 23 points and Maitland, who have two games in hand over the leaders, right behind on 21.
Magic back up on Wednesday night to host Newcastle Olympic in a rescheduled round-six game.
Meanwhile, Tara Andrews scored a hat-trick and Tessa Tamplin plus Reegan Bradley also got on the scoresheet as New Lambton defeated Mid Coast 5-0 in their rescheduled round-four fixture in Taree on Sunday afternoon.
