Man 'took hold of car and held on' as driver locked doors and fled

POLICE are investigating after a man approached a car in Newcastle and tried to open a door before clinging on as the driver fled.
Police were called to Nelson Street at Wallsend at about 6.30am on Monday, May 6, to respond to reports of an intimidation incident.
Officers at the scene were told a man approached a vehicle and attempted to open the door of the car.
"As he approached, the driver locked the doors and drove away; however, the man took hold of the car and held on while it was driven a short distance," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The car came to a stop and the man ran from the scene.
Police were alerted.
"No threats were made to the driver of the vehicle and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident," the NSW Police spokesperson said.
As investigations continue, Newcastle police have urged any members of the community with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
