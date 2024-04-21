Hunter Rugby Union premiers eventually prevail in 'tit for tat' affair

MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham hopes two-time Anderson Medal winner Nick Davidson fully recovers from a midweek injury scare as the defending premiers "dug deep" to post back-to-back wins.
The Blacks and last year's grand-finalists Merewether remain unbeaten in Hunter Rugby Union after two rounds while Hamilton opened their 2024 account on a rain-affected Saturday.
Maitland made the most of an unexpected switch to headquarters Marcellin Park, eventually prevailing 22-13 over Wanderers after No.2 Sportsground was ruled out that morning.
Cunningham described it as a "tit for tat" kind of game with the lead changing several times and a result sealed late from Maitland's fifth penalty goal and sole try on full-time.
It was 13-12 in favour of Wanderers inside the closing 10 minutes.
"The scoreline probably flattered us a little bit and wasn't a true indication of how tight the game actually was," Cunningham told the Newcastle Herald.
Midway through the second half the Blacks were reduced to 13, courtesy of two players in the sin bin. Wanderers also lost a man during that same period.
Versatile forward Davidson (back) was initially in danger of missing the clash, but started and came through unscathed according to Cunningham.
"Fingers crossed it was only a few days, seemed to come off okay," he said.
Elsewhere and Merewether defeated University 28-19 at Townson Oval on Saturday, following up last weekend's narrow victory against Hamilton.
The Hawks bounced back from that 18-17 loss to shoutout hosts Southern Beaches 41-0.
