Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union premiers eventually prevail in 'tit for tat' affair

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 21 2024 - 7:34pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland halfback Coby Wetini scored late against Wanderers at Marcellin Park on Saturday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Maitland halfback Coby Wetini scored late against Wanderers at Marcellin Park on Saturday. Picture by Simone De Peak

MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham hopes two-time Anderson Medal winner Nick Davidson fully recovers from a midweek injury scare as the defending premiers "dug deep" to post back-to-back wins.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.