Knights hold off Warriors to claim consecutive wins

A late Daniel Safiti try has helped Newcastle secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season, the Knights downing the Warriors 14-8 at a rain-soaked McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
In front of 16,094 fans who braved the wet weather, the Knights did enough across a scrappy 80 minutes to emerge victorious and claim a crucial two competition points.
They led 8-0 early after a Tyson Gamble try and Dane Gagai penalty goal, but the Warriors struck back midway through the first half and kicked a 53rd-minute penalty goal of their own to draw level after the break.
It set up a thrilling final half-hour, but Saifiti's effort from close range put the home side a converted try ahead with less than 20 minutes to play and they hung on to win with some desperate late defence.
The victory lifts the Knights into 13th position, a spot above the Warriors, and improves their 2024 record to four wins and five losses.
They now have consecutive away games against the struggling Tigers in Tamworth and Titans at Magic Round in Brisbane before their first bye.
Five-eighth Gamble bagged the opening try when he pounced on a Jackson Hastings grubber in the 10th minute, the kick near the right goal-post bamboozling Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Dylan Lucas looked to have scored Newcastle's second a few minutes later after scooping up a loose ball, but his effort was ruled a no-try due a Warriors player being taken out in the kick-chase.
In their very next set, the Knights again tested the Warriors' line and the pressure resulted in an offside penalty, which Gagai converted into an extra two points with a kick at goal.
A couple of penalties and a repeat set allowed the Warriors to gain the field position they needed to strike back, and it was utility Dylan Walker who struck in the 26th minute, scoring between the goal-posts from close range.
The Warriors lost forward Kurt Capewell to a calf injury midway through the opening half, but it did little to halt their momentum.
Gagai went close on the left edge with a trick play late in the half but the centre dropped the ball short of the try-line.
The Knights were lucky not to concede again shortly before half-time when Dallin Watene-Zelezniak jumped over Greg Marzhew, but the Warriors winger dropped the ball.
Marzhew took Watene-Zelezniak out in the air, which prompted a penalty but oddly not a penalty-try, much to the bemusement of Warriors players.
Ten minutes after the break, Bradman Best chased down a kick to stop Jackson Ford scoring a try in a frantic chase for a ball the Warriors back-rower had kicked ahead from 20-odd metres up-field.
In the next set, Watene-Zelezniak looked to have scored on the right flank, only for an obstruction to rule his effort a no-try.
A few minutes later, and as the rain set in, the visitors took a kick of goal to level the scores after Jed Cartwright was penalised and put on report for taking out Tohu Harris after he had passed.
With the game in the balance, Newcastle took a six-point lead when Safitii crashed over on the right edge in the 62nd minute.
Trailing 14-8, the Warriors pushed Newcastle in the final quarter of the game but Newcastle's defence held solid.
