Wildfires overpower Two Blues to continue winning run with stern test ahead

The starting return of fly-half Kyah Little was evident as Hunter Wildfires posted their third successive victory in Jack Scott Cup on Saturday, and another Super W player should be back as they look to continue their winning run.
Little, fresh from a rookie Super W campaign with semi-finalists ACT, brought calm and composure to the Wildfires' attack as they defeated Western Sydney 32-0 in round four of Sydney women's premier rugby union at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The win came after Hunter had disposed of Gordon (34-5) in round two then Campbelltown (29-5) in round three.
Their only blemish so far has been a 7-3 loss to Southern Districts in round one but looming large are competition heavyweights Sydney Uni on the road in round five.
Brumbies second-rower Kate Holland should also be back in action for the clash.
"We had a bit of work to do after last weekend, where we had a win but it was a little bit scrappy," Joey de Dassel, who has returned to the coaching staff this campaign after mentoring the women's side to finals in 2022, said post-match on Saturday.
"We couldn't train during the week because of the weather, so we didn't have the greatest prep coming into today but it was certainly a very pleasing result.
"There's still lots to work on before a really hard challenge next week in Sydney Uni."
Hunter took a 12-0 lead into half-time then lifted a gear in the second half to add another 20 points.
Winger Evie Bailey crossed for two tries. Fullback Anika Butler, forward Leticia Betham and flanker Shana Povey-Hyatt also produced five-pointers.
"It was a very good win," de Dassel said.
"They played well. A bit of a scrappy first half. The Two Blues put up a really good fight then we just stuck to our plan and scored a few good tries in the second half.
"[No.8] Emily Lufe played really well as did [forward] Leticia Betham and [fly-half] Kyah Little organised things really well coming back in for her first starting game after being down at the Brumbies.
"She was a great calming influence."
Meanwhile, in Hunter Rugby Women, Merewether ended Maitland's unbeaten start to the season with a 26-19 win at Marcellin Park on Friday night.
Carlton's win came after succumbing to defending champions Wanderers 50-5 in round three.
On Saturday, Hamilton thrashed Nelson Bay 76-0 while the other round-four games - Wanderers v Cooks Hill and University v Southern Beaches - were postponed due to wet grounds.
